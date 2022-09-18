Left Menu

90th Interpol General Assembly to have Konark Temple's Chariot inspired logo

The three encircling spherical elements signify the creation of international bonds through Interpol, steadfast commitment towards the preservation of security globally and the achievement of law enforcement goals, he said.India organised the event in 1997.

Motifs inspired by the chariot wheels of the 13th-century architectural marvel Konark Sun Temple will be the logo of the 90th Interpol General Assembly, officials said.

The evening beginning next month is likely to be attended by law enforcement officers from 195 countries.

The logo unveiled recently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), organising the General Assembly, shows a motif with tricoloured leaves arranged in a circular fashion with Konark wheel in the middle, they said.

The CBI, which is the national central bureau for India to liaison with the Interpol conceived the idea of the logo from the stone-carved Odisha temple in the form of a chariot of Sun God with 24 individual wheels and 16 spokes, they said. ''When deciphered in terms of Interpol's commitment and engagement, the 'Konark Wheel' in this logo serves to inspire the global body's 24x7 functioning, and is encircled by three 'leaved' spherical elements in colours of Indian flag,'' an official said. The three encircling spherical elements signify the creation of international bonds through Interpol, steadfast commitment towards the preservation of security globally and the achievement of law enforcement goals, he said.

India organised the event in 1997. It got an out-of-turn chance to organise the General Assembly again because of the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who wanted it to be held in the country during the 75th anniversary year of its independence, they said.

An annual event, the General Assembly is organised by each member country on a rotation basis.

Union Home Minister Shah had proposed the idea of organising the mega event in the global security calendar in India this year during a meeting with the then Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock who had called on him on August 30, 2019. The three-day event beginning on October 18 will focus on corruption and cybercrimes, child sexual abuse material circulated on the internet, missing persons and terrorism besides new technologies and mechanisms to improve police to police cooperation in tracking fugitive criminals across the globe, they said.

Besides tracking and detaining fugitives using colour-coded notices like Red Notice, Interpol provides direct access to a wide range of criminal databases to its member countries carrying millions of records on fingerprints, DNA, stolen motor vehicles, firearms and stolen and lost travel documents among others.

