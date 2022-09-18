Left Menu

Almost no vacancies in non-gazetted ranks of Assam Police: DGP

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:52 IST
Almost no vacancies in non-gazetted ranks of Assam Police: DGP
All vacancies in the non-gazetted ranks of Assam Police have been nearly filled up with around 15,000 recruitments made in less than three years, Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Sunday.

He exuded 'confidence' that the entire recruitment process was done in a clean and transparent manner, and if anyone has any doubt, they can write to the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) and all concerns will be duly addressed.

Mahanta currently heads the SLPRB and recruitment of about 15,000 personnel in the rank of sub-inspector and below in various branches of the state police force was done in the last two-and-half-years during Mahanta's tenure.

Assam Police has a total strength of about 65,000 in these non-gazetted ranks.

Addressing a press conference here, Mahanta said, ''Almost all vacancies in these ranks have been filled up. Of course, about 5 per cent vacancy is present at any moment due to retirement or promotion within the force.

''I have absolute confidence that the recruitment process in these recent times has been clean and transparent. If any citizen still has any doubts, they can visit the SLPRB website and post their query. We will address any concern by any person.'' Along with recruiment, the force is also exploring ways to expand its training facilities and new commando battalions will be trained at army camps, with instructors also being especially hired for them, the DGP said.

Mahanta said the Assam Police is targeting on increasing women personnel, and is aiming at least 10 per cent women in the armed branch and 30 per cent in the unarmed branch.

He also emphasised on the need for more technically qualified youths for filling up existing vacancies in posts that require special qualifications.

Citing the results for 5,262 posts that were declared earlier in the day, the top police officer pointed that all vacancies could not be filled up in the commando battalions and few other posts that required specific qualifications.

''We could not fill up 62 posts out of the total 5,262 advertised positions. And it was due to lack of eligible applicants. I urge the youths to get themselves enrolled for relevant courses so that we do not have to face this problem in the future,'' Mahanta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

