Kingpin of interstate ATM robbers gang nabbed

The kingpin of an interstate ATM robbers gang and wanted in four states including Haryana was nabbed after a brief encounter near Falendi village in district Nuh on Sunday, police said. The accused, Sakil alias Sakki, was injured after getting a bullet shot in his leg and is being treated in Al-Afia hospital, Mandhi Khera, they said.

In the exchange of fire, the head of the police team also had a narrow escape as he had worn a bullet proof jacket, police said.

Two country made pistols, 1 live cartridge and 2 bullet shells were recovered by the police. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Pinangawa police station.

According to the police, the accused Sakki, resident of Salaka village, was wanted by police of four states including Haryana and Rajasthan and faced about a dozen cases of robbery, attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and ATM robbery for a long time. The accused is expert in cutting the ATM machines, said police.

The brief encounter took place near Falendi village when a team of Crime Investigation Agency, Nuh led by inspector Surender Siddhu was on a patrol. In the meantime, the CIA team got information about the accused Sakil alias Sakki that he had come to village Falendi and the CIA team put a barricade on Shah Chokha-Falendi Road.

"After some time the accused was spotted by cops on the road walking towards Shah Chauka village. Our team asked him to stop but he started running. On being chased by the team, he opened fire on a police party and team head inspector Surender had a narrow escape and was saved because of the bullet proof jacket. In the defense the police team fired and the accused fell down after getting a bullet shot in his leg and he was nabbed", said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition is out of danger, police said.

