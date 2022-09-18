World News Roundup: Taiwan 'specially invited' to sign queen's condolence book; Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan, building collapses and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taiwan 'specially invited' to sign queen's condolence book

Taiwan's de facto ambassador in London received a "special invite" to sign the book of condolence for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the island's foreign ministry said, adding he was given the same treatment as other dignitaries. Britain, like most countries, has no diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan though they have close unofficial ones. Democratically governed Taiwan is largely excluded from most international events and bodies due to Beijing's objections.

Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan, building collapses

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island's weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads. The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

Ukraine to dominate as world leaders gather at United Nations

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week, a gathering that is unlikely to yield any progress toward ending the conflict. "It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace deal," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the high-level meeting of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday. "The chances of a peace deal are minimal, at the present moment."

British, Irish PMs agree opportunity remains for negotiated Brexit resolution - RTE TV

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed with her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that an opportunity remains for a negotiated outcome to issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, Irish broadcaster RTE reported. An Irish government spokesperson declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting between the two in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state. Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the globe for a reception ahead of the grand state funeral https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/plans-queen-elizabeths-state-funeral-2022-09-15/ for Elizabeth on Monday.

Russia may step up attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Britain says

Russia has widened its strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine in the past week and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said on Sunday, while Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces tried to find their dead. Five civilians were killed in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past day, while in Nikopol several dozen high-rise and private buildings, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged by Russian strikes, the governors of those regions said separately on Sunday.

'Like Chornobyl': Wary Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Joy, trepidation, and grief flickered across the face of Nataliia Yelistratova as she sat next to her husband on a special train back to their hometown of Balakliia that Ukraine recaptured last week after six months of Russian occupation. The town - which had a population of 27,000 before the war - is one of key urban outposts that Ukraine recaptured in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September after a sudden collapse of one of Russia's principal front lines.

Russia turns to recruit trucks, big wages to woo volunteer soldiers

The Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as an incentive. A special unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city of Rostov on Saturday and removed the sides to reveal a mobile office.

Haiti unrest worsens misery as residences face water shortage

Thousands in Haiti faced water shortages after days of protest virtually halted distribution, eyewitnesses said on Saturday, as an approaching storm caused more worry in the reeling country. Many residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have been forced to shelter at home this week as gunfire broke out and burning tires blocked streets during protests of fuel price hikes and crime.

Turkish troops, militants clash on Syrian border -ministry

Militants carried out an attack with a rocket launcher on a Turkish military post near the Syrian border on Sunday, killing one soldier and wounding another, Turkey's defense ministry said. It did not identify the militants, but Turkish forces are in conflict in that region with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist group and which is a key part of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

(With inputs from agencies.)