Haryana DGP reviews crime, law and order situation

Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal on Sunday directed police officers to monitor all serious and identified crimes and fast track investigation in cases pending in courts so that the accused are punished.

He also directed to tighten the noose on proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers.

The police chief was reviewing the crime and law and order situation with Rohtak Range police officers in a meeting held at Dadri, a statement issued here said.

Agrawal also directed them to improve policing in their areas concerned.

ADGP, Rohtak Range, Mamta Singh; Superintendent of Police, Charkhi Dadri, Deepak Gehlawat; SP, Sonipat, Himanshu Garg; SP, Bhiwani, Ajit Shekhawat; SP, Rohtak, Uday Singh Meena and SP, Jhajjar, Wasim Akram attended the meeting.

Agrawal also held detailed discussions with the police officers and reviewed the crime statistics and other subjects, the statement said.

The officers were told to keep a vigil at public places to avert crimes against women, besides strengthening the beat system, it said.

The DGP also said the officers should listen to people's grievances.

Every person coming to a police station should be heard and immediate action should be taken on his or her complaint, he said.

Agrawal said police officers should work on a zero tolerance policy against crime.

He also reviewed the welfare schemes for police personnel and asked the officers to pay attention to their medical, health and educational facilities, the statement said.

