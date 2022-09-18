Left Menu

ITBP’s special patrolling yatra team welcomed at Tezpur camp in Assam

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:12 IST
ITBP’s special patrolling yatra team welcomed at Tezpur camp in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-day long patrolling yatra of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, called ‘Amrit’ Relay Long Range Patrol (LRP), has arrived at the force’s Tezpur camp in northern Assam.

The special patrolling yatra is being organised as part of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence and will cover 7,575 km.

The LRP yatra started on August 1 from Karakoram Pass and will end at Jachep-La, Arunachal Pradesh on October 14. The team led by GC Purohit, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarter (Tezpur), which arrived at ITBP Tezpur camp on Saturday, was accorded a welcome by Commandants IB Jha and Deepak Pandey, among others.

Speaking at the programme, Purohit said the special patrolling from Karakoram Pass to Jachep-La is an effort to connect with the public and spread the message of national integration.

Medical camps, distribution of medicines, plantation drives, and educational awareness lectures are being conducted by the ITBP during the yatra of the border areas.

DIG Purohit is leading the LRP from Sikkim to Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, where he will hand over the baton to another officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022