Man dies after collapsing during half marathon in Maharashtra's Satara

PTI | Satara | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:20 IST
Man dies after collapsing during half marathon in Maharashtra's Satara
A 32-year-old man died after collapsing while running a half marathon in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred during the Satara Hill Half Marathon (SHHM), organised by the Satara Runner Foundation, a non-profit organisation, they said.

Raj Patel, who hailed from neighbouring Kolhapur district, collapsed a few meters away from the finishing line during the 21-km run, police and the event organisers said.

''After he collapsed, the marathon organisers immediately took Patel to a hospital, where he was declared dead. We have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation into the incident is on,'' a police official said.

One of the organisers said that Patel was known as an expert athlete and he was also an international badminton player.

He said that doctors at the 108 Ambulance Service tried to save his life by giving him a cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Patel was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him, but he could not be saved, he said.

