Left Menu

Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women 1st ODI

PTI | Hove | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:30 IST
Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women 1st ODI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Scoreboard of the first WODI between India and England here on Sunday. England Women: Emma Lamb c Bhatia b Meghna Singh 12 Tammy Beaumont lbw b Goswami 7 Sophia Dunkley c Sharma b Deol 29 Alice Capsey c Kaur b Rana 19 Danni Wyatt b Sharma 43 Amy Jones b Gayakwad 3 Alice Davidson-Richards not out 50 Sophie Ecclestone lbw b Sharma 31 Charlie Dean not out 24 Extras: (B-2, NB-2, W-5) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-21, 3-64, 4-88, 5-94, 6-128, 7-178 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-20-1, Meghna Singh 8-0-42-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-40-1, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-20-0, Sneh Rana 6-0-45-1, Deepti Sharma 10-1-33-2, Harleen Deol 4-0 -25-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022