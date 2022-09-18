Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women 1st ODI

Scoreboard of the first WODI between India and England here on Sunday. England Women: Emma Lamb c Bhatia b Meghna Singh 12 Tammy Beaumont lbw b Goswami 7 Sophia Dunkley c Sharma b Deol 29 Alice Capsey c Kaur b Rana 19 Danni Wyatt b Sharma 43 Amy Jones b Gayakwad 3 Alice Davidson-Richards not out 50 Sophie Ecclestone lbw b Sharma 31 Charlie Dean not out 24 Extras: (B-2, NB-2, W-5) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-21, 3-64, 4-88, 5-94, 6-128, 7-178 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-20-1, Meghna Singh 8-0-42-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-40-1, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-20-0, Sneh Rana 6-0-45-1, Deepti Sharma 10-1-33-2, Harleen Deol 4-0 -25-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)