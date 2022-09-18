Left Menu

Maha: Water discharge increased from dams amid rains in Nashik

The discharge from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city, has increased the water level in Godavari river. Areas such as the Ramkund and small temples around it have submerged, the official said.The district administration has sounded an alert to people living on the banks Godavari, as the water level may increase further, he said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:47 IST
In light of incessant rains, the discharge of water has been increased from dams in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Sunday.

As heavy rains lashed the district, especially the catchment areas on Saturday, the water levels in dams increased, he said. According to the data shared by the district administration, till 6 pm on Sunday 10,562 cusecs of water was released from Darna dam, followed by Gangapur 5,538, Palkhed 5,538 among others. The discharge from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city, has increased the water level in Godavari river. Areas such as the Ramkund and small temples around it have submerged, the official said.

The district administration has sounded an alert to people living on the banks Godavari, as the water level may increase further, he said. The discharge of water from Gangapur dam will be increased up to 8,000 cusecs at 7 pm, sources in the irrigation department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

