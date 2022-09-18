Left Menu

Jharkhand's Ashakiran sets 800m meet record, Mubssina wins first gold for Lakshwadeep in long jump AFI Media

Ashakiran has a personal best of 206.78 and made it to the 800 semifinals of the World U20 Championships in Cali last month.P Abhiram Kerala won the boys 400m in 48.56 seconds to secure qualification for the continental event.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:29 IST
Jharkhand's Ashakiran sets 800m meet record, Mubssina wins first gold for Lakshwadeep in long jump AFI Media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashakiran Barla of Jharkhand rewrote the meet record in the girls 800m race while Lakshwadeep's Mubssina Mohammed won the long jump event with a last-gasp effort of 5.90m on the second day of the National Youth Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

Mubssina, the 16-year-old from Kavaratti, won the first national level athletics gold for tiny Union Territory.

Tamil Nadu girls Divyashree (5.82m) and N Lakshanya (5.74m) clinched silver and bronze respectively to also qualify for the Asian Youth Championships, along with Mubssina, by breaching the qualifying mark of 5.73m.

The girls' 400m podium finishers, Isha Rajesh Jadhav (Maharashtra), Anushka Dattatreya Kumbhar (Maharashtra) and Roshani Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) were the first trio to make the grade for the Asian Youth Championships.

Ashakiran, a 15-year-old from Gumla, won the two-lapper comfortably, clocking 2:08.45 to shave 0.11 seconds off the mark set by Priscilla Daniel in 2019 and attain qualification for the Asian Youth Championships in Kuwait next month. Ashakiran has a personal best of 2:06.78 and made it to the 800 semifinals of the World U20 Championships in Cali last month.

P Abhiram (Kerala) won the boys 400m in 48.56 seconds to secure qualification for the continental event. Ashlin Alexander (Kerala) and Sakshi Champalal Chavan (Maharashtra) emerged the fastest boy and girl of the Championships, winning the 100m crowns in 10.87 seconds and 12.22 seconds respectively. In the girls' race, Neole Anna Kornelio (Karnataka) was in the lead at the halfway mark but pulled a thigh muscle and limped to the finish.

The day drew to a close with the boys' discus throw trio of Atul (Haryana), KS Servan (Kerala) and Aryan Malik (Haryana) also meeting the Asian Youth Championships qualifying standard, set at 54.93m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022