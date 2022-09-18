After a dispute over milk, couple consume poisonous substance

A couple allegedly ended their lives after consuming some poisonous substance following a dispute over milk, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased couple is identified as Juhi (22), a native of Jharkhand and her husband Sushanta Ghosh (25), a resident of Rampura in west Bengal.

The couple was living as tenants in Chauma village and Ghosh was working with a private company in Delhi.

On Saturday night, Juhi expressed her desire to eat chapati with milk and Ghosh brought milk from a shop soon after.

Police sources said an argument started between the two over milk and around 10 pm Sushanta Ghosh allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. He was taken to Metro Hospital when his condition deteriorated but died after two hours of treatment.

After getting information about her husband's death, Juhi also consumed a poisonous substance late in the night and died. After getting information, a police team reached their home and took the body into custody. ''It was simple case of suicide. Both side of family members of Juhi and Ghosh said in their statement that they had committed suicide over the altercation between them. We handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem today,'' said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Palam Vihar police station.

