51-mm mortar shell destroyed in J-K’s Samba

A 51-mm mortar shell was destroyed Sunday after it was found in a field in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The rusted mortar shell was found by some villagers at Surara village, an official said, adding the bomb disposal squad of police was rushed to the village where it destroyed the mortar shell in a controlled explosion.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Bandi Chechian near the Line of Control in Poonch district also noticed an unexploded mortar shell and efforts are on to neutralize the explosive device, police said.

The shell had apparently landed in the village during the cross-border shelling some years back but remained undetected as it was buried underground, Muhtar Hussain, a local resident, said.

He said the recent heavy rains unearthed the shell, which is lying on the village pathway.

A police official said experts of bomb disposal squad have been rushed to the area to defuse the shell.

