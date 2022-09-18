Chief ministers of Karnataka, Kerala discuss key interstate issues in Bengaluru

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai discussed key interstate issues at a meeting at his official residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. "Had a fruitful meeting with Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. Various issues of interstate and mutual interest were discussed," tweeted CM Bommai.

The Karnataka CM also later spoke to the media and said that some proposals by Kerala CM were also rejected. "Three projects proposed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit were rejected as they fall within the scope of environmentally sensitive zones," said the Karnataka CM.

Discussions were held on night curfew at National Highway 766 and also on aligning Mysore-Mallapuram Economic Corridor with the Tholpetty-Purakatiri and Sultan Batheri-Mallapuram. Both states decided to request the National Highway Authority of India for this purpose. Extending the Railway line from North Kerala to South Karnataka was also been taken up during the meeting.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said during the meeting that a proposal for providing funds for Kanhangad - Panathoor- Kaniyoor Railway line has been taken seriously by the Karnataka Government by CM Basavaraj Bommai. The meeting was also attended by Karnataka Housing & Infrastructure Minister V Somanna, Kerala Chief Secretary V.P Joy, Karnataka Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma, National Highway Authority Officers, and Karnataka Government Officials. (ANI)

