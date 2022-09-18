Left Menu

Cong leader sexually assaults employee in spa, held

PTI | Dharwad | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:19 IST
Cong leader sexually assaults employee in spa, held
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his employee working in a spa here, police said on Sunday.

The Congress leader Manoj Karjagi grabbed her when she came to the spa on Saturday, said the police.

The woman lodged a complaint based on which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they said. Karjagi was actively associated with the Congress party and was made director of the North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global
4
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022