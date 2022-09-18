Cong leader sexually assaults employee in spa, held
PTI | Dharwad | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his employee working in a spa here, police said on Sunday.
The Congress leader Manoj Karjagi grabbed her when she came to the spa on Saturday, said the police.
The woman lodged a complaint based on which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they said. Karjagi was actively associated with the Congress party and was made director of the North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru floods: Siddaramaiah attacks ruling BJP for blaming Cong, demands white paper
Eggs thrown on my car in Kodagu at the behest of BJP leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah challenges Bommai for open discussion on corruption
Eggs thrown on my car in Kodagu at the best of BJP leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah
Banter over Siddaramaiah's boat ride in Karnataka Assembly