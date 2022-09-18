Left Menu

Maha: Student drowns in water tank at Sinhagad Fort

An 18-year-old student of a Pune-based junior college drowned in a water tank at the Sinhagad Fort near here on Sunday, police said.The deceased was picnicking at the fort with a group of students from his college located in the Moshi area. By the time, he was fished out of the tank, he was already dead, said a police officer from Sinhagad Road police station.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:24 IST
Maha: Student drowns in water tank at Sinhagad Fort
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old student of a Pune-based junior college drowned in a water tank at the Sinhagad Fort near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was picnicking at the fort with a group of students from his college located in the Moshi area. ''Some people immediately jumped into the tank but he could not be found for some time. By the time, he was fished out of the tank, he was already dead,'' said a police officer from Sinhagad Road police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global
4
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022