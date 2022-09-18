Left Menu

Man hangs himself on collectorate premises in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:31 IST
Man hangs himself on collectorate premises in UP's Jaunpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man hanged himself from a tree on the collectorate premises here on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the man who died by suicide was identified as Kuldeep Prajapati, a resident of Hussainbad Bhadesar village.

It was not immediately known why Prajapati took the extreme step, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the additional SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global
4
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022