Man hangs himself on collectorate premises in UP's Jaunpur
18-09-2022
A 32-year-old man hanged himself from a tree on the collectorate premises here on Sunday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the man who died by suicide was identified as Kuldeep Prajapati, a resident of Hussainbad Bhadesar village.
It was not immediately known why Prajapati took the extreme step, police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the additional SP said.
