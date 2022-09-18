Man hangs himself on collectorate premises in UP's Jaunpur

A 32-year-old man hanged himself from a tree on the collectorate premises here on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the man who died by suicide was identified as Kuldeep Prajapati, a resident of Hussainbad Bhadesar village.

It was not immediately known why Prajapati took the extreme step, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the additional SP said.

