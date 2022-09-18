Uttarakhand police to organize marathon on October 30

Uttarakhand Police will organize the fourth edition of the Dehardun Marathon on 30 October, the eve of National Unity Day, Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar said. "Dehradun Marathon 2022 is being organized with the message of Run Against Drugs and Run For Unity under the Chief Minister's vision of Drug-Free Devbhoomi by the year 2025. In the previous years also, three editions of the Dehradun Marathon have been successfully organized by Uttarakhand Police, " Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The DGP said that the marathon of 21 KM and 10 KM will be conducted as before and prizes worth Rs 10 lakh will be distributed to the winning participants. Free timing chip will be given to all the participants in the 21 KM Half Marathon. Finishers Medals will be given to all the participants who complete 21 km while Finishers Medals will be given to the top 10 participants in 10 km. Along with the marathon, a Fun Run of 3 KM will also be organized for theme awareness, in which children above 14 years of age can participate.

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on 31 October, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who had a major role in the political integration of India. (ANI)

