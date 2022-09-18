Left Menu

Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women 1st ODI

PTI | Hove | Updated: 18-09-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 23:45 IST
Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women 1st ODI
India Women: Smriti Mandhana c Davidson-Richards b Cross 91 Shafali Verma c Dean b Cross 1 Yastika Bhatia b Dean 50 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 74 Harleen Deol not out 6 Extras: (LB-3, W-7) 10 Total: (For 3 wickets in 44.2 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-99, 3-198 Bowling: Issy Wong 5-0-35-0, Kate Cross 10-1-43-2, Alice Davidson-Richards 7.2-0-48-0, Charlie Dean 10-0-45-1, Sophie Ecclestone 9-0-42-0, Emma Lamb 3-0-16-0.

