Kerala Governor to meet media at Raj Bhavan tomorrow

Amid tension between Kerala's Left Government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter has invited media to the Raj Bhavan on Monday where he is expected to release some documents and video clippings.

The Governor's office said he would meet the press on Monday at 11.45 am at the Raj Bhavan here.

During the day, Khan said he would release to the media letters written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to him assuring that there will be no interference from the government in the affairs of the universities in the state.

''Now instead of interference, they are trying to take control of the universities,'' he said.

The Governor also said he would be put out some video clips, which are probably of the heckling incident he faced at Kannur University in December 2019 when he went there to inaugurate the Indian History Congress.

According to Khan, the heckling he faced there was part of a conspiracy to frighten him into not speaking in public and Vijayan allegedly told the police not to lodge a case in connection with that incident.

''The conspiracy was to frighten me into not speaking publicly. The VC of the Kannur University was used to ensure I was present on stage. Then, they planned to make an assault,'' he claimed.

He also alleged: ''The in-charge of the Home Department, the Chief Minister, had given specific instructions not to report it. Police were given instructions not to take cognisance. This was a cognisable offence under the IPC.'' Khan, however, said that the alleged conspirators never wanted to kill him.

''Naturally, they did not want to kill me. They know what the consequences (of that) will be. They only wanted to frighten me,'' he added.

