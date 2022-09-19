Left Menu

Colombian officials met FARC dissidents, president's tweet shows

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 00:14 IST
Colombian officials met FARC dissidents, president's tweet shows

Colombian government representatives have met with members of an armed group that grew out of the demobilized FARC rebels, photos tweeted by President Gustavo Petro showed on Sunday. Petro, who took office in August, has promised to seek "total peace" by fully implementing a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and talking to so-called dissidents who reject the accord as well as criminal gangs.

On his Twitter account, Petro published two photos which appeared to show peace commissioner Danilo Rueda meeting with dissident commanders, captioned with "a dialogue has begun." Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, did not give further details and the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banners in the background of the photos showed the name of the Jorge Suarez Briceno Front, a faction of FARC. Several commanders from the two major dissident groups have been killed in recent months, including across the border in Venezuela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months and more

Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Bra...

 Global
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022