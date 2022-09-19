Left Menu

U.S. urges Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire with Armenia

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 01:27 IST
U.S. urges Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire with Armenia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in a call on Sunday to keep to a ceasefire agreed with Armenia after violence linked to a dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"He (Blinken) urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement following a call between the two officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months and more

Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Bra...

 Global
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022