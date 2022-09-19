Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Maldives hopes for first U.S. embassy late this year or early next

The Maldives hopes to see the United States open a first embassy in the country at the end of the year, or early next, and the Indian Ocean state hopes to reopen its embassy in Washington by the end of this year, the Maldivian foreign minister said on Sunday. U.S. diplomatic dealings with the Maldives are currently handled through the U.S. embassy in politically troubled Sri Lanka, while the Maldives is represented in the United States via its mission to the United Nations.

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry. At 6.30 a.m. (0530 GMT), an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall.

Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Puerto Rico, knocking out power to island

Most of the island of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall, causing severe flooding and landslides before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said. The center of the storm made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 p.m. ET (1920 GMT) with maximum sustained winds of about 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, clearing the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

U.S. urges Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire with Armenia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in a call on Sunday to keep to a ceasefire agreed with Armenia after violence linked to a dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. "He (Blinken) urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement following a call between the two officials.

Ukraine to dominate as world leaders gather at United Nations

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week, a gathering that is unlikely to yield any progress toward ending the conflict. "It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace deal," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the high-level meeting of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday. "The chances of a peace deal are minimal, at the present moment."

Fury grows in Iran over woman who died after hijab arrest

Protests persisted on Sunday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules. Amini, 22, died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week. The case has put a spotlight on women's rights in Iran.

Westminster Abbey - traditional church for royals in life and death

Westminster Abbey in central London has been the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British royalty for nearly 1,000 years. On Monday, it will be the venue for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 in Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96. She was also married and crowned in the Abbey.

Factbox-Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's home and now final resting place

Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside her husband Prince Philip in a small chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in a private ceremony after her state funeral on Monday. Her parents were also laid to rest in St. George's Chapel.

Zelenskiy vows no let up as allies see risk in Russia's Ukraine response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia after the top U.S. general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. Britain said Russian forces had widened strikes on civilian infrastructure following battlefield setbacks and were likely to expand their targets further.

Russia turns to recruiting trucks, big wages to woo volunteer soldiers

The Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as an incentive. A special unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city of Rostov on Saturday and removed the sides to reveal a mobile office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)