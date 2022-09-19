Left Menu

Delhi: Gang duping people on pretext of escort jobs busted, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested who were duping people on the pretext of offering gigolo services, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Four people were arrested who were duping people on the pretext of offering gigolo services, said Delhi Police on Sunday. The gang used to lure innocents in the name of providing 'Gigolo/Masseur services by offering handsome salaries and other incentives.

They posted advertisements on social media platforms like WhatsApp and dating apps. They used to demand money in the name of registration fees, massage kits, and hotel bookings. They had cheated more than 100 people in the last two years, said police. The case was registered at the Cyber Police Station North-West, where the complainant Avneet Singh had alleged that he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, where he was offered a male masseur job.

After he called on the number, he was asked to pay Rs 3500 for registration. After he paid the money, he was further asked to pay Rs 12,600 for purchasing a massage equipment kit, another Rs 15,500 was asked for making an entry card and Rs 9,400 for booking a room. After he was further asked to pay more, the complainant refused and registered a complaint against them. He had paid a total of Rs 47,200 to the alleged persons and no job was provided to him.

The police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation was taken up. The team obtained the beneficiary account details through technical surveillance. Sources were deployed to gather local intelligence and thorough scrutiny was done.

After that, a raid was conducted at Janak Park in Hari Nagar, Delhi from where the arrests and recoveries were made. The four arrested are namely Shubham Ahuja, Udit Mehta, Neha Chhabra and Archna Ahuja. The police also recovered seven mobile phones, one laptop, ATM cards and documents connected to the fraud service, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

