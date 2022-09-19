Left Menu

Man burnt alive as truck catches fire in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:16 IST
Man burnt alive as truck catches fire in J-K's Kathua
  • Country:
  • India

A man was charred to death after a truck he was travelling in caught fire on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Kathua district here, police said on Monday.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was the truck driver's helper, and they were travelling towards Jammu when the vehicle suddenly engulfed into flames late on Sunday, they said.

The driver jumped out of the burning truck and rescued himself, but his helper failed to come out of the vehicle, they said.

A fire tender reached the spot and controlled the fire, but it was too late to save the man, they said, adding a detailed investigation in being conducted. PTI COR AB AB CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022