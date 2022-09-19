Left Menu

U.S. military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, the U.S. Central Command said. The incident triggered a U.S response that killed two or three militants conducting the attacks. The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 10:00 IST
U.S. military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, the U.S. Central Command said. Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, the command said in a statement.

The Green Village base was targeted last month in violence between the U.S. military and Iran-backed militants leaving at least one U.S. military service member in Syria with a minor injury. The incident triggered a U.S response that killed two or three militants conducting the attacks.

The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT). It gave no further details.

U.S. forces first deployed in Syria during the Obama administration's campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria, most of them in the east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022