Russia may have lost four combat jets in Ukraine in last 10 days, UK says
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday.
There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a result of the Russian Air Force accepting greater risk in a move to provide close air support to Russian ground forces under pressure from Ukrainian advances, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence on Twitter.
Russian pilots' situational awareness is often poor, it said. "There is a realistic possibility that some aircraft have strayed over enemy territory and into denser air defense zones as the front lines have moved rapidly."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine nuclear plant loses power line, Moscow makes Europe sweat over gas
Bangladesh PM Hasina lauds Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi students from Ukraine, Vaccine Maitri programme; calls India "tested friend"
Major railway factories miss production targets; national carrier attributes it to supply chain disruption caused by Ukraine war.
Key rail factories miss production targets for coaches, wheels, locos; officials blame Ukraine war