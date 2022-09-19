Left Menu

Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-09-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 12:25 IST
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident
Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, amidst the ongoing row between the Kerala Governor and the LDF government, Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday shared with the media video clippings of him being allegedly heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019.

Khan, sharing videos of the incident on two widescreens set up at the Raj Bhavan auditorium, said a senior functionary who is now in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) can be seen in the visuals preventing the police from discharging their functions.

''In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me.

''A senior functionary, who is in the Chief Minister's Office, can be seen in the video preventing police from discharging their functions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022