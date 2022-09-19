Left Menu

China eases some border entry rules for foreign tourists

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 13:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese government on Monday issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.

Travel agencies operating in the border areas in China can choose the port of entry and exist "flexibly", said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

