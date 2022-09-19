Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man shot dead outside iron ore mine in Kanker

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was shot dead by three unidentified persons outside an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Kanker district on Monday, police said.

The police suspect the involvement of Naxalites in the shooting and a probe has been initiated, an official said.

The incident took place around 10 am, when the victim Nohar Singh was standing near the gate of the iron ore mine of a private company in Durgukondal area, about 90 km away from here, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

Singh, a native of Khutgaon village, was a former sarpanch and was involved in works related to the transportation of iron ore from the mine, he said.

"As per preliminary information, three men arrived at the gate and informed the security guards posted there that they wanted to enter premises,'' he said.

When the guards were trying to check their identity, the accused opened fire on Singh with a country-made pistol and escaped the spot, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in an injured state and he died while being shifted to Kanker for further treatment, he added.

Though no Naxal pamphlets were found at the spot, prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites, Sinha said, adding that police were investigating all possible angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

