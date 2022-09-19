Sikh delegation meets PM; Modi reaffirms govt's commitment to welfare of community

A delegation from Gurdwara Bala Sahib, which organized an 'Akhand path for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday, met him at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence here on Monday during which he reiterated his government's commitment to continuously work for the welfare of the Sikh community. The Sikh delegation honored the prime minister by tying a 'Pagdi' and offering a 'Siropa' to him. An 'area' (prayer) was also performed for the prime minister's long life and good health. On the occasion of the prime minister's birthday on September 17, Delhi's Gurdwara Bala Sahib organized the 'Akhand path which started on September 15 and culminated on September 17.

This 'Akhand path, which was attended by thousands of Sikh devotees, was perhaps the first-of-its-kind initiative wherein a Gurdwara organized an 'Akhand path for the prime minister of the country, officials said. A 'langar', heath camp, and a blood donation camp were also organized by the Gurdwara on the occasion, they said.

The delegation from the Gurudwara visited Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday to offer 'prasad' and blessings. Prime minister Modi expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers for his well-being, according to officials. Modi said he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community. He reiterated the commitment of the government to continuously work for the welfare of the Sikh community. During the meeting, the delegation also thanked the prime minister for the path-breaking initiatives taken him for the honor and welfare of the Sikh community. The delegation members also recounted several efforts of Modi, including declaring December 26 as 'Veer Baal Divas', reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removing GST on 'langars' run by Gurdwaras, and ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others, officials added.

