Kremlin says Pelosi's 'loud' remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia don't help
The Kremlin on Monday that "loud announcements" from U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on the causes of the border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia were unlikely to help stabilise the situation.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a "quiet and businesslike approach" to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict would bear fruit.
