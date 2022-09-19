Teenager's death: Bus crew arrested

Police on Monday said they have arrested the driver and conductor of a bus for allegedly causing the death of 16-year-old boy Yashraj, a resident of Ullal Mastikatte, fell off the bus on September 7 and suffered head injuries, the police said. He was in hospital for a week before being declared brain-dead on September 13, they said.

His organs were donated by his parents, they added.

