Left Menu

Teenager's death: Bus crew arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:06 IST
Teenager's death: Bus crew arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday said they have arrested the driver and conductor of a bus for allegedly causing the death of 16-year-old boy Yashraj, a resident of Ullal Mastikatte, fell off the bus on September 7 and suffered head injuries, the police said. He was in hospital for a week before being declared brain-dead on September 13, they said.

His organs were donated by his parents, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022