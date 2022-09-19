Pakistan court orders terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan to be dropped-defence lawyer

A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.

The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers.

