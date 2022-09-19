Left Menu

Home Affairs dismisses claims on Border Guards deployment

“Border Guards are doing access control duties at the Beitbridge Border Post and they direct the Zimbabweans wanting to go back to their home country to the relevant queues so that they can be documented in accordance with the Immigration Act,” said the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:42 IST
Home Affairs dismisses claims on Border Guards deployment
“There is no way South Africa will refuse anybody from going back home. But similarly, South Africa can’t just allow anybody to move in and out of the country without it being recorded anywhere,” the department said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed claims that Border Guards are turning back Zimbabweans who want to go back home when they reach the Beitbridge Border Post.

"Border Guards are doing access control duties at the Beitbridge Border Post and they direct the Zimbabweans wanting to go back to their home country to the relevant queues so that they can be documented in accordance with the Immigration Act," said the department.

This it further added means that they need to be fingerprinted and have their demographic details taken.

"Nobody will be allowed to just waltz through our border to and fro without being documented. There are no exceptions in this regard, whether you go through a land port, sea port or an airport. This is regardless of your nationality," said Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Border Guards have been trained on border control processes. One of the modules in their training included the process to follow when people want to leave the country but do not have enabling documents.

"There is no way South Africa will refuse anybody from going back home. But similarly, South Africa can't just allow anybody to move in and out of the country without it being recorded anywhere," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022