Germany still looking for ways to keep gas affordable - finance minister

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday that he was still looking at ways to ensure gas prices remained affordable for people while awaiting recommendations from a group of experts.

"We have developed this commission, but proposals within the federal government are also being considered further, so it has not been completely outsourced," said Lindner when asked about a possible cap on gas prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)