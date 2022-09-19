Left Menu

Goa: Nod for prosecution in land case against two Cong MLAs given just before they switched sides

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:22 IST
Goa: Nod for prosecution in land case against two Cong MLAs given just before they switched sides
A body constituted by the Goa government has given permission to prosecute two of the eight Congress MLAs who recently switched over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a land filling case, a senior official said on Monday.

He said the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) had given consent to prosecute MLAs Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo in connection with the land filling case registered at Mapusa police station.

The consent for prosecution was given two days before the group of eight Congress MLAs shifted allegiance on September 14, the senior Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department said.

When contacted, Inspector Paresh Naik of Mapusa police station confirmed receipt of permission for prosecution from the TCP.

Lobo, who is currently travelling abroad, speaking over phone, said,'' The case is completely politically motivated. I have not filled any land. There is no truth in the allegations against me. I have clarified this earlier as well.'' PTI RPS BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

