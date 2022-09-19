Germany to sign LNG contracts in UAE - German economy minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) during his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his deputy chancellor said on Monday.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck was speaking after a tour of a future LNG terminal in Lubmin in northern Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- German
- Olaf Scholz
- Robert Habeck
- United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Germany to use windfall tax income to reduce energy prices for end consumers
Germany plans 65 bln euro inflation-busting package -document
Germany's Scholz announces 65 bln euro inflation-busting package