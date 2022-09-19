Left Menu

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes charge as Secretary of Ex-Servicemen Welfare

Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh recently served as Special Secretary in Ministry of Textiles.

Updated: 19-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:10 IST
Shri Singh is a 1990-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, who has an experience of more than 32 years in administration. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)
Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh assumed charge as Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence on September 19, 2022. Shri Singh is a 1990-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, who has an experience of more than 32 years in administration.

Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh recently served as Special Secretary in Ministry of Textiles. Prior to this appointment there, he had served as Joint Secretary in Department of Personnel & Training. He had extensive interactions with serving as well as retired Armed Forces personnel during his career in Punjab.

(With Inputs from PIB)

