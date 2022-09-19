Left Menu

BCI writes to CJI, seeks elevation of judges in SC from HCs having no representation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:22 IST
Bar Council of India Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Bar Council of India on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice India U U Lalit and the Supreme Court collegium seeking the elevation of the judges from those High Courts which are unrepresented in the apex court.

In the letter, the apex bar body President Manan Kumar Mishra said that he had a meeting with the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, on the issue and the politician appeared to be "very positive and practical on this issue." "Some bigger states having a vast population of the country are unrepresented in the Supreme Court for the last several months. Therefore, it is our humble request to take into account this important aspect of the matter in course of the meeting of the Collegium," the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

