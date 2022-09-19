Left Menu

Turkey says Pelosi's statements 'sabotage' Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:30 IST
Fuat Oktay Image Credit: Twitter(@fuatoktay)
  • Turkey

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "biased" statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan "sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable.

Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of U.S. support for the country, which has for over three decades been locked in conflict with its neighbour Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Twitter, Oktay also called on Washington to clarify whether Pelosi's statements reflect the official U.S. position.

