Left Menu

Dengue cases cross 500-mark in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:43 IST
Dengue cases cross 500-mark in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dengue cases in Uttarakhand have crossed the 500-mark with its capital Dehradun reporting the highest number of cases.

However, there has not been a single dengue death in the state this year, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said here on Monday.

Between January 1, Dehradun has reported 279 dengue cases, Haridwar 123, Pauri 69, Tehri 22 and Nainital 8, he said.

All districts have been asked to take preventive measures and a report is being taken from the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) on a daily basis, the official said.

Fogging and spraying of pesticides have also been intensified, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022