Left Menu

Centre appoints Justice T Raja as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the appointment of Justice T Raja as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court with effect from September 22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:58 IST
Centre appoints Justice T Raja as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court
Justice T.Raja (Picture Courtesy: Madras High Court). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the appointment of Justice T Raja as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court with effect from September 22. Notification issued in this regards stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice T Raja, senior-most Judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from September 22, 2022, consequent upon the superannuation of Justice M. Duraiswamy, Judge, who is performing the duties of the Chief Justice, Madras High Court.

Justice T. Raja was born on May 25 1961 in a village in Thenur, Madurai District. He had early education till VIII standard in a Panchayat Union School in Thenur Village, from IX to XI Std, Pasumalai High School, Madurai, P.U.C. at Wakf Board College at Madurai, B.A. Degree at Madurai College, M.A. in Social Work at Madurai, and studied Law at Madurai Law college. After enrolment on June 22, 1988, he started a law practice in the Madras High Court in June 1988 and was associated with Thiru. C. Selvaraj, Senior Advocate. After two and half years he shifted the practice to the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

In New Delhi, he practised Civil, Criminal, Constitutional and Service laws before the High Court of Delhi, Central Administrative Tribunal and Supreme Court. He served as Standing Counsel for Dr M.G.R. Medical University for about 10 years in the Supreme Court. He also served as Standing Counsel for E.S.I, before the Principal Bench, Central Administrative Tribunal, New Delhi as well as in Delhi High Court and in Supreme Court. He served as Standing Counsel for Supreme Court Legal Services Society for all Civil and Criminal matters for about 6 years. He was appointed as an Additional Advocate General at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on February 9, 2008, and appeared in several important cases. He was appointed as Additional Judge of Madras High Court on March 31, 2009. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022