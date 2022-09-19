UP: Man kills grandfather over refusing to give money for drugs

A 70-year-old man was allegedly strangled by his grandson here on Monday after he refused to give him money to buy drugs, police said.

Piruva, a farmer, was found dead at his house in Sadhauli village in the morning, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI.

According to the complaint, on Sunday night the elderly's grandson, Sonu, asked him for money to buy drugs after which the two had an altercation. Following this, Sonu strangled his grandfather with a rope and fled from the spot, the SP said. The family alleged that Sonu is addicted to drugs and often used to ask for money from Piruva, police said.

The SP said the accused was arrested from a nearby bus stand and a case has been registered against him.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

