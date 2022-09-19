Left Menu

Anticipatory bail can be maintained even if charge sheet filed in lower court: U'khand HC

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:23 IST
Anticipatory bail can be maintained even if charge sheet filed in lower court: U'khand HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has held that anticipatory bail of an accused can be maintained even after the filing of a charge sheet in a lower court.

Justices Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Alok Verma of the high court gave the opinion recently on a bunch of anticipatory bail applications, including that of an advocate who is accused in a dowry death case.

The applications had been referred to the by Justice Ravindra Maithani seeking its guidance on the maintainability of an anticipatory bail even after filing of a charge sheet in a lower court.

The high court cited the Supreme Court's rulings in the cases of Bharat Chaudhary vs State of Bihar 2003 and Vinod Kumar Sharma vs government of Uttar Pradesh 2021 in support of its opinion.

The apex court had held that the anticipatory bail of the accused can be maintained even after the charge sheet has been filed in the lower court.

After giving its opinion, the division bench remanded the petitions back to the single bench for regular hearing.

Advocate Dushyant Mainali informed that a case was registered against advocate Saubhagya Bhagat in a dowry death case lodged at Kotwali of Jwalapur Haridwar.

The accused, being an advocate, was seen on the Supreme Court premises in CCTV footage on the day of the incident. Bhagat had earlier got anticipatory bail from the high court.

After a charge sheet was filed against him in the lower court, he had applied that his anticipatory bail be maintained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022