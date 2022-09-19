Maha: Two held for car thefts; six vehicles seized

Two persons have been arrested in connection with several cases of car thefts reported from parts of Maharashtra's Thane district and neighbouring Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The police nabbed the accused during probe into thefts of four wheelers in the limits of the Kapurbawdi police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Wagle Division Dr Vinaykumar Rathod.

A special team was formed, which visited Thane, Kalyan, Satara, Kolhapur and Hubli in Karnataka, and zeroed in Parvez Iqbal Sayyed (34) in Lohia Nagar of Hubli, he said.

The accused relocated to Hubli a month ago after committing the crimes with his family and had also disposed of his mobile phones to evade the police.

During interrogation, the police found that the accused had allegedly stolen several cars and sold them to scrap dealer Fiaz Ahmed Mohibbul Haquem (54) in Mumbai's Kurla area, who was also arrested, the official said.

At least six vehicles were seized from the duo, which were stolen from the limits of Rabale, Sahar, Kalwa, Mumbra, Mulund and Govandi police stations. The total value of the seizure was Rs 21.10 lakh, assistant commissioner of police (Vartak Nagar) Nilesh Sonawane said.

