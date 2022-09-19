Left Menu

Man dies after being receiving fatal injection by hitch-hiking stranger

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:47 IST
Man dies after being receiving fatal injection by hitch-hiking stranger
A person in Khammam district of Telangana died on Monday after an unidentified man allegedly sought a lift on the former's motorcycle and quickly jabbed a fatal injection, police said.

The suspect escaped from the scene after allegedly administering the injection, the police said.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist sought help from some nearby people on the road, complaining of giddiness, they said.

The victim soon fainted and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The cause of death would be known after a postmortem, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the suspect.

