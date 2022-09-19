Left Menu

Middle-aged man shoots dead dog for barking

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:47 IST
Middle-aged man shoots dead dog for barking
  • Country:
  • India

A man has allegedly killed a canine with his airgun at Madagondanahalli in Doddaballapura near here, as he was apparently irked by its barking, police said.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday evening, and the accused has been identified as Krishnappa (45), who owns a piggery.

According to police, Krishnappa shot the dog multiple times, as it allegedly barked at him.

As the dog managed to escape from him initially, Krishnappa is said to have chased it, caught up with it on a farmland and shot at it multiple times, leading to its death.

Based on the complaint of one local Harish, who took care of the dog, the police registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.).

They said due process will be followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022