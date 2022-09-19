Gangster shot dead in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Nagaur; Opposition rips into govt

A gangster was shot dead by unidentified people in full view of the public on Monday when he was returning after appearing before a court in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said. Four others, the three friends of the gangster and an advocate, were injured in the attack. Two critically injured were referred to Jodhpur for treatment, they said. On the instructions of Director General of Police M L Lather, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Terrorism Squad and Special Operation Group) Ashok Rathore has left for the spot from Jaipur. Police have put up an intensive blockade as part of their efforts to nab the accused, who are yet to be identified.

Acting Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V K Singh said that murder accused Sanjeev Sethi, who was returning from Nagaur court after appearing was attacked by unknown assailants on Monday. He said that a lawyer including three of Sandeep's associates were also reported to have been shot in the attack.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, two of them who were critical have been referred to Jodhpur. Gangster Sandeep Sethi who was out on bail since September 12 had come for a hearing at the Nagaur district court on Monday with his friends.

As he was leaving the court, four-five unidentified people who had come on motorbikes, rained bullets at him, killing him on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena had earlier said.

He said that Sethi had 25 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations.

The officer said that Sethi’s killers fired about 9-10 rounds.

His body has been kept at the Nagaur government hospital mortuary for post mortem. Efforts are on to identify the killers through CCTV footage, Meena said. After the incident, the Opposition targeted the state government over the law and order situation in the state. BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the state has become the first choice of criminals. ''Gang war in Nagaur, that too absolutely fearless. Gehlot ji for whose security is your government working? The state has become the first choice of criminals and now the day is not far when Rajasthan will be known for crimes. Now, change (in government) is the solution,'' Poonia tweeted. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said in a tweet: ''In such a situation, the responsibility of the police and administration should be fixed in this entire episode. Rising crime in the state including Nagaur is a matter of concern and the law and order of the state is on ventilator and such incidents are proof of jungle raj in Rajasthan.'' PTI AG VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)