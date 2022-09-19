Left Menu

Indian Army decides to shift Army Day parade out of Delhi to Southern Command area

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to move significant events and festivities out of the national capital, the Indian Army has decided to shift its annual Army Day parade out of Delhi and will hold it next year in the Southern Command area.

The Indian Air Force (IAD) had also recently moved out its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh this year. Army officials said the parade would now be held at different locations on a rotational basis and the venue would be changed every year.

In the last eight years, the Prime Minister has started hosting foreign dignitaries in different cities like Ahmedabad and Chennai. Many events like the military exhibition Defexpo are being held in other states. The aim is to foster a deeper connect with the people across the country and bring governance closer to the masses. (ANI)

