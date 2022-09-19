Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh governor lauds man management in armed forces

Addressing student officers at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the governor lauded the excellent man management in the armed forces and said it now necessitates a participative stakeholder concept.The commanders in the armed forces get authority by appointment but they must win the loyalty and obedience of the troops by their loyal actions towards juniors, an official communique quoted Mishra as saying.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:18 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Monday urged student officers to make soldiers, sailors, and air warriors stakeholders for the promotion of their operational and logistical missions . Addressing student officers at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the governor lauded the “excellent” man management in the armed forces and said it now necessitates a “participative stakeholder concept”.

“The commanders in the armed forces get authority by appointment but they must win the loyalty and obedience of the troops by their loyal actions towards juniors,” an official communique quoted Mishra as saying. Their official conduct should have six tenets - transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self-audit, and mid-course correction, he said. “Those military commanders who earn their reputation for these values, for sure, become the real promoters of good civil-military relations,” he said. The governor is a former faculty at the College of Combat at Mhow. In 2003, the college was renamed the Army War College. PTI UPL MM MM

